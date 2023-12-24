Coimbatore Corporation to build 11 additional public toilets

December 24, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a bid to bolster sanitation infrastructure within the city, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has put forth a proposal for construction of 11 public/community toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), at ₹1.95 crores. The proposal was discussed and passed by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar during the council meeting held on December 23.

Originally, as part of the Clean India Scheme, 2,560 households in the city were designated for installation of individual toilets. However, out of this allocation, construction plans for 500 units were greenlit, leaving an outstanding target of 2,060 units. “It was brought to attention that the budget earmarked for constructing individual toilets, set at ₹1.92 crores, was insufficient to cover the expense,” a CCMC official said.

As a solution to this, the civic body secured approval for the construction of 11 public/community toilets in areas that required them the most. The financial structure for this initiative entails a 25% contribution from the Central government, 16% from the State government, and the rest sourced from the Corporation’s general fund.

Addressing the importance of cleanliness and access to hygienic facilities, a senior Corporation official emphasised, “Maintaining clean streets and ensuring access to sanitary facilities is a top priority under SBM. We will soon draft a supplementary proposal for individual toilets, ensuring budgetary allocations align seamlessly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The council also granted the Corporation permission to allocate up to ₹1.15 crores from its fund to facilitate the implementation of the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.