Coimbatore Corporation to bring changes to project cycle

To start projects at the beginning of financial year

Starting 2022-23 financial year, the Coimbatore Corporation could see a change in the way it goes about executing projects. The civic body is proposing the change to ensure timely completion of the projects.

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said the Corporation would secure administrative sanction from the State Government, float tender and issue work orders within the first few months of the financial year to start executing the projects at the earliest.

The idea behind bringing in the changes is to ensure that the Corporation completed the projects before the end of the financial year by March 2023.

The Corporation would extend the change to the way it went about issuing contract for operation of borewells or maintenance of assets like parks or manpower demand. It felt the necessity to do so because contracts expiring in the middle of financial years forced the Corporation to initiate the steps to maintain those assets in the middle or end of financial year, resulting in loss of time.

In bringing about the change, the Corporation would take steps in the start of the financial year anticipating the contracts lapsing in the course of the ensuing 11 months to ensure that there was no gap in maintenance, Mr. Sunkara explained.

In the budget, which would be presented in the next few days, the Corporation was looking at monetizing assets like engaging coaches or sportspersons to teach local populace using badminton courts across the city.

This would be on a revenue sharing basis – while the Corporation would allow coaches to charge for tutoring the populace, it would want them to shoulder the responsibility of maintaining the facility or pay the civic body so that it could take up the maintenance, he added.