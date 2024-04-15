Coimbatore Corporation to begin bio-gas plant project in Vellalore post elections

April 15, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation has finalised the tender process for the construction of a bio-gas plant costing ₹60 crore on the Vellalore dump yard premises, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This project was initiated following the announcement of the city’s 2024-25 budget in February.

A senior official of the civic body said the construction would begin after the conclusion of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, and an official announcement would follow suit.

Despite objections from the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee regarding environmental concerns, the Corporation remains steadfast in its decision to establish the plant in the area. The Corporation has maintained that the plant will not contribute to pollution, but rather serve as a solution for managing legacy waste at the landfill.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.