Coimbatore Corporation to begin bio-gas plant project in Vellalore post elections

April 15, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation has finalised the tender process for the construction of a bio-gas plant costing ₹60 crore on the Vellalore dump yard premises, officials said.

This project was initiated following the announcement of the city’s 2024-25 budget in February.

A senior official of the civic body said the construction would begin after the conclusion of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, and an official announcement would follow suit.

Despite objections from the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee regarding environmental concerns, the Corporation remains steadfast in its decision to establish the plant in the area. The Corporation has maintained that the plant will not contribute to pollution, but rather serve as a solution for managing legacy waste at the landfill.

