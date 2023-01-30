Coimbatore Corporation to auction 1,016 unclaimed vehicles confiscated by police

January 30, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday passed a resolution to auction vehicles that were confiscated by the Coimbatore City Police in the past and remain unclaimed by their owners.

Mayor Kalpana Ananda Kumar presided over the first council meeting for the year 2023, in which the civic body passed 23 resolutions and postponed a resolution on rationalising drinking water supply under the Basic Services for the Urban Poor Scheme (BSUP).

In a resolution, the civic body decided to go for an e-auction of nearly 1,016 vehicles that were confiscated and remain unclaimed at the police stations in the Coimbatore City limits. Based on a letter by City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, the civic body decided to go for an e-auction of those vehicles through MSTC limited.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the total value of these unclaimed vehicles amounts to ₹ 27,92,700, as per the rates fixed by the Motor Vehicle Inspector. He also said the Greater Chennai Corporation had conducted such an auction last month. The amount generated through the auction would be deposited in the Corporation fund, and later it would be utilised for installing surveillance cameras across the city under Namakku Naame Scheme.

A few councillors also expressed concerns that the children’s parks in their ward were in need of maintenance. Mr. Prathap asked the councillors to submit a list. He directed the officials to check for street light facilities on Marudhamalai road as many devotees were expected to travel on the road during the Thaipoosam festival.

Before the council meeting started, AIADMK councillors R. Prabhakaran and D. Ramesh staged a demonstration and raised slogans alleging foul smell coming out of the Vellalore dump yard and demanded to contain it.