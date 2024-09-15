ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation to allocate 254 wheelchairs to public health centres

Published - September 15, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation is planning to allocate wheelchairs procured during recent elections to persons with disabilities (PwDs) at public health centres in the city.

According to officials, 100 wheelchairs were purchased for the Assembly elections in 2021, and an additional 200 for the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

54 of the 100 wheelchairs from 2021 are presently functional and have been placed at Ranganathar Higher Secondary School in Ram Nagar. The 200 wheelchairs from the 2024 batch were kept at Siddhapudur Higher Secondary School.

The civic body has planned to distribute functional wheelchairs across various public health facilities, covering 32 Urban Primary Health Centres, 64 Urban Wellness Centres, three city Public Health Laboratories, five pharmacies, five homeless shelters, and the district Department for Persons with Disabilities.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “The allocation aims to enhance mobility support for persons with disabilities, patients, and pregnant women (who visit the public health facilities) throughout the city. If left unused, these wheelchairs could fall into disrepair.”

