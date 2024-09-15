GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation to allocate 254 wheelchairs to public health centres

Published - September 15, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation is planning to allocate wheelchairs procured during recent elections to persons with disabilities (PwDs) at public health centres in the city.

According to officials, 100 wheelchairs were purchased for the Assembly elections in 2021, and an additional 200 for the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

54 of the 100 wheelchairs from 2021 are presently functional and have been placed at Ranganathar Higher Secondary School in Ram Nagar. The 200 wheelchairs from the 2024 batch were kept at Siddhapudur Higher Secondary School.

The civic body has planned to distribute functional wheelchairs across various public health facilities, covering 32 Urban Primary Health Centres, 64 Urban Wellness Centres, three city Public Health Laboratories, five pharmacies, five homeless shelters, and the district Department for Persons with Disabilities.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “The allocation aims to enhance mobility support for persons with disabilities, patients, and pregnant women (who visit the public health facilities) throughout the city. If left unused, these wheelchairs could fall into disrepair.”

Published - September 15, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Related Topics

public health/community medicine / disabled / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.