Coimbatore Corporation to acquire 2-tonne bins to be placed in commercial areas

March 30, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As overflowing garbage bins continue to be a common sight across the city, the Corporation is planning to acquire 10 two-tonne bins to be placed in commercial areas, according to an official.

Ten bins, each costing roughly ₹1.13 lakh, were to be acquired from Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Limited (TANSI) on a trial basis. More bins would be ordered based on necessity, the official added.

“People also need to understand that waste must be disposed of in the bins and not be strewn willy nilly, especially besides water bodies. We are raising awareness ward-wise among locals regarding this. Further, fines have been levied against lorry drivers and residents if found throwing waste in undesignated areas,” another senior official said.

“We have identified 441 bulk waste generators so far. Measures to trace more bulk waste generating areas, those dumping debris in unauthorised areas, frequent defaulters and hotspots for illegal disposal, through welfare associations, is under way and will be mapped soon,” the official added.

The new bins were inspected by Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar on the Corporation office premises recently.