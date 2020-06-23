Coimbatore Corporation to accommodate flower vendors on Devanga school ground

After oscillating between Devanga Higher Secondary School and Corporation Boys’ School ground in R.S. Puram to accommodate the vendors at the now-closed Flower Market on Mettupalayam Road, the Corporation has now decided that it will provide the alternative place at the school ground.

According to sources, the Corporation was readying the ground to accommodate around 100 vendors as it had closed down the Market as a part of the COVID-19 containment measures.

The Corporation said that it was impossible to open the Market as observance of physical distance was impossible, given its cramped alleys and number of people moving in and out on any given day. After the traders demanded the civic body to provide an alternative location, the Corporation proposed the Devanga Hr. Sec. School ground, but the vendors’ reluctance sent the Corporation on a land hunt.

It zeroed in on the ground at the Corporation Boys’ School in R.S. Puram, opposite the Shastri Maidan, but the vendors were once again unwilling to resume business, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Corporation evicted hawkers from near the Market and imposed severe restrictions. It also barricaded the Mettupalayam Road margins to prevent them from squatting on the road.

Work in shifts

Left with no option, the flower vendors had agreed to the Devanga Hr. Sec. School ground, the sources said and added that though there were 180 of them, they agreed to the place saying that they would work in shifts to make use of the 100 slots earmarked for them.

The sources said that the vendors said that depending on the arrival of flowers, one set of traders would wind up by around noon and the rest would resume business thereafter. But this was only a temporary measure – for about 10 – 15 days, as the Corporation was making arrangements to provide them alternative shops at the Flower Market Complex that it had built on the eastern side of the Mettupalayam Road, opposite the now-closed Market. The sources said that at ₹ 75 lakh, the Corporation was erecting iron poles and nailing sheets to provide 100 shops with each measuring at least 36 sq.ft. At the Market, the vendors operated from an area of around 20 sq.ft. The new shops at the Complex would be spacious with wider pathways for people walking in and help maintain the COVID-19 safety guidelines.