Coimbatore Corporation tightens COVID-19 protocols

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap has directed the Health Department officials in the Corporation to levy a fine of ₹500 for those who violate the COVID-19 standard operating procedures. He said wearing mask and maintaining social distancing in public places were mandatory.

He said vaccination was available at all the 32 Urban Primary Health Centres in the city and people could take booster shots after nine months from taking the second dose. The Corporation also carried out door-to-door vaccination for people aged above 60.

COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 137 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The Health Department said 91 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 844 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 11.8 % on Monday when 144 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 123 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7 % on Monday when 20 persons tested positive.