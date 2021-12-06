Coimbatore Corporation throws open Avinashi Road underpass for traffic on Sunday

Corporation mobilises around 20 workers each from three wards for cleaning up Avinashi Road underpass

After Saturday’s heavy downpour that resulted in flooding of all underpass, including Avinashi Road underpass, the Coimbatore Corporation worked non-stop for 15 hours to dewater the places for early restoration of vehicle movement.

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said the rain that started around 3.30 p.m. Saturday and continued well into the evening had led to such an inundation on Avinashi Road underpass that the water was only a foot or so beneath the iron casing that protected the railway track.

Initially, the Corporation had used the motors it had kept ready to dewater the underpass. But it soon realised that it would need more resources, given the increasing water level. It requested CRI Pumps, which chipped in with three vehicles fitted with as many motors.

Starting late Saturday evening, the Corporation used all the six motors to dewater the underpass, Mr. Sunkara said and added that it took the civic body around 15 hours to completely dewater the area.

Even as it was dewatering the area, it had kept ready around 50 workers to remove silt.

Zonal Sanitary Officer in-charge, Central Zone, T. Jeganathan said the Corporation mobilised around 20 workers each from three wards for cleaning up Avinashi Road underpass and the adjacent one near Kaleeswara Mill.

After removing the water to the extent that the Corporation could deploy the workers, it sent the men, armed with necessary tools, to remove the silt. It had kept ready a lorry used for transporting debris to transport the waste.

By the time the Corporation completed the work to throw open the underpass for traffic, it was 15 hours since it started work, said Mr. Sunkara.

Prior to deploying the workers at the Avinashi Road underpass, the Corporation had used a few men to remove silt from the Kaleeswara Mill underpass, Mr. Jeganathan added.

Likewise in Lanka Corner, at the underpass near Kikani school and in North Coimbatore, the Corporation deployed machinery and used motors to flush out water.

A Corporation note showed that it had used 10 sullage vehicles, seven motors, three dewatering vehicles, nine earth movers among other vehicles in the cleaning operation.

Even as the dewatering work was underway on Saturday night, Collector G.S. Sameeran and Mr. Sunkara visited the inundated places to supervise the work, said a Corporation communique.