Coimbatore Corporation taking all steps to contain COVID-19 spread: Sakkarapani

Coimbatore Corporation, which is in the process of increasing the number of people engaged in door-to-door survey to identify persons with fever symptoms, aims at having a surveyor for every 100 houses in the city, Minister for Food R. Sakkarapani said here on Saturday.

Addressing reporters after reviewing the steps the Corporation had taken to combat COVID-19 spread, he said the civic body had planned to increase the surveyors from around 2,400 for 100 wards to around 5,000. This would take the number of surveyors to 50 for each of the wards.

The 2,400 surveyors on rolls at present had covered 1,240 of the 7,500 streets in the city. And, on the 1,240 streets, they had reached 1.21 lakh of the five lakh houses in the city.

After identifying people with fever symptoms, the Corporation asked them to attend a fever camp or sent its mobile sample collection vehicles to collect samples. Thereafter, it also followed up on the persons to inquire about their health.

Mr. Sakkarapani also said that the civic body was taking 5,000 samples a day, had placed 524 areas or streets under containment and distributed close to 3,000 medical kits containing tables to persons who had tested positive and were in home quarantine.

To ease the difficulties faced by people in buying vegetables and other essentials, the Corporation had permitted 2,537 vehicles to operate in the city.

To a question on spraying disinfectants in municipalities, town panchayats and panchayats in the district, the Minister replied that Assistant Director Panchayat, Assistant Director Town Panchayat and Regional Director of Municipal Administration were looking into the issue. At every local body, the government had constituted a five-member committee to supervise the work and if there were complaints, it would redress those.

In response to a query on overcrowding in the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market, Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said it was wrong to say that there was overcrowding as the civic body officials at the market regulated the movement of vehicles, allowing only 10-15 vehicles at the market at any given point in time.