Coimbatore Corporation suspends paid parking plan

Coimbatore Corporation has suspended the plan to charge parking fee on 30 city roads. In a release issued here on Monday, the civic body said it had suspended the plan to collect parking fee as it did not receive expression of interest from qualified contractors.

The Corporation, had by way of a Council resolution in November 2021, had proposed to collect parking fee on select stretch of the 30 roads as on-street parking fee and at select locations as off-street parking fee.

It was to hand over the select locations for five years to chosen contractors, who would collect the fee.

This had drawn widespread opposition from consumer organisations and elected representatives, who had not only questioned the rationale behind the decision but also said the Corporation should have taken the decision when there was no elected council in place.