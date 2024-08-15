ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation, Sulur Panchayat win ‘Outstanding Local Bodies’ award

Published - August 15, 2024 08:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin presenting the ‘Best Municipal Corporation’ award to Coimbatore Mayor K. Ranganayaki Ramachandran (second left) and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran (left) along with Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On the 78th Independence Day, the ‘Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Award for Outstanding Local Bodies’ was presented to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the Sulur Town Panchayat.

The CCMC had won the award in the ‘best-performing municipal corporation’ category for its “achievements in sanitation, drinking water facilities, and public infrastructure, including the underground drainage network and the upcoming ‘Semmozhi Poonga’,” according to the civic body.

CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran and Mayor K. Ranganayaki Ramachandran accepted the award from Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with a cash prize of ₹50 lakhs, which is likely to be added to the city’s general fund.

Sulur Town Panchayat was awarded ₹20 lakhs for its effective waste segregation and processing with the use of a micro composting centre, citizen awareness programmes on waste disposal, and overall sanitation efforts.

