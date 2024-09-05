GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation submits detailed report on Vellalore landfill management, NGT hearing postponed to October

Updated - September 05, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore city generates 1,100 tonnes of waste per day, of which only 110 tonnes is dumped at Vellalore.

Coimbatore city generates 1,100 tonnes of waste per day, of which only 110 tonnes is dumped at Vellalore. | Photo Credit: File Photo M. Periasamy

In response to the concerns over waste management at the Vellalore landfill, Coimbatore Corporation has submitted a status report and action plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). This follows NGT’s suo motu action based on a report by The Hindu about a fire at Vellalore on April 7, 2024.

The Corporation has pledged to halt the open dumping of fresh waste within six months. According to the report, the city generates 1,100 tonnes of waste per day (TPD), of which only 110 TPD is dumped at Vellalore. The remaining waste is processed through various facilities.

Though the civic body promised 65 decentralised waste processing centres, only 50 have been set up, including the 34 micro composting centres (MCCs), 8 material recovery facilities (MRFs), 6 bio-gas plants, and 1 e-waste centre. However, 21 centres are non-functional due to maintenance issues, with the latest report showing only 29 centres operational.

The report also says that out of the 654 acres at Vellalore, 492 acres are available for waste disposal, with 279.7 acres utilised for waste management. Fresh waste is dumped in just 5-8 acres.

The facilities include a 15.32-acre STP, a 35-acre bio mining processing plant, and a 15-acre vermicompost processing plant. Additionally, 0.85 acres are used for an MRF and chicken waste processing plant. Phase I of bio mining has reclaimed 50 acres, while Phase II, covering 60 acres, is yet to start. A lagoon occupies 15 acres, and fresh waste is dumped on 8 acres, leaving 212.3 acres of free land.

To stop the dumping of fresh waste, the civic body has introduced the “Eco Smart Decomposing Kit” to promote home composting. Six MCCs will be restored, three new transfer stations will be built within 15 months, and a bio-CNG plant is planned within 24 months. A proposal for waste-to-energy plants is also under way.

K.S. Mohan, secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, criticised the Corporation, stating that despite 20 years of promises, waste dumping continued, and the action plan seemed impossible to implement within the promised six months.

The report was submitted in line with the directive from the second hearing held on August 14, 2024. The third hearing, which was originally planned for September 3, has been rescheduled to October 16, 2024, owing to pending cases.

Published - September 05, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Related Topics

waste management / environmental pollution / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.