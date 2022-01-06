Coimbatore Corporation steps up control measures to combat third wave

It has resumed operation of COVID-19 control room at R.S. Puram

The Coimbatore Corporation has resumed the operation of its COVID-19 control room at R.S. Puram in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

The control room can be reached at 0422-4585800 for COVID-19 related queries by residents of Coimbatore Corporation limits.

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said the staff at the control room would inform COVID-19 test results to people on a daily basis and guide those who are found infected or having symptoms to triage centres through special vehicles.

Mr. Sunkara said an orientation session was conducted for 500 fever survey workers (FSW) who will conduct house visits from Thursday.

They have been given thermal scanners and pulse oximeters. Mr. Sunkara appealed to the residents to cooperate with the FSWs who come to houses.

The FSWs would check whether people have symptoms of COVID-19 and take people to places such as triage centres, COVID Care Centres (CCC) and COVID-designated hospitals, he said.

In addition to the 350 beds that have been set up at hall D of Codissia Trade Fair Centre as CCC, 300 more beds will be ready at hall E on Thursday. A 50-bedded CCC of the Corporation was already functional in a marriage hall at Srinivasapuram, he said.

According to him, the Corporation has readied itself to respond to different scenarios. It has assessed the number of doctors, nurses and lab technicians required in each scenario.

“A total of 1,300 tests were done per day as of Wednesday. Lab technicians are available to conduct 6,000 tests per day,” he said.

The Corporation has deployed 25 health inspectors for COVID-19 control measures in addition to its sanitary inspectors. Orders have been placed for the procurement of personal protective equipment, gloves, mask, sanitiser, face shield for the staff who carry out sanitation works in CCCs and triage centres, he said.