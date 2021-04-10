Coimbatore Corporation steps up action against violators of safety norms

Following the State Government’s decision to intensify action against those found violating the COVID-19 safety guideline, the Coimbatore Corporation officials on Saturday went around the city checking violation and slapping fine on violators.

Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected the bus stands in Gandhipuram and on finding violations directed officials to slap ₹200 fine on 15 individuals who he found without mask. He also asked officials to levy fine of ₹500 each on conductors of four buses for allowing more passengers than what the Government of Tamil Nadu had permitted and ₹1,000 on a restaurant owner for violation.

Deputy Commissioner S. Madhuranthagi visited the farmers’ market (Uzhavar Sandhai) in R.S. Puram, a cinema near Thudiyalur and a few other places in the city to check violation of the safety guideline.

She directed officials to levy a fine of ₹200 each on 27 persons who she found without mask in the market, said a release from the civic body and added that the Deputy Commissioner also inspected the cinema to check if the management had seated audience as per the physical distance norms.

At a shopping mall she visited, she checked if the mall management screen visitors for body temperature and it had put in place measures to ensure that all those who entered wore mask.

Meanwhile, the corporation sources said the Commissioner had constituted 39 flying squads comprising ward engineers to check violation at various commercial establishments. They would be in addition to the health and sanitation teams that were already checking violations.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operated 620 town buses in Coimbatore Corporation limits to avoid crowding of passengers.

A senior official said that 580 buses were being operated till Friday and 40 additional town buses were operated on Saturday.

The official said that there was no considerable crowding of passengers on city buses and passengers were not travelling on standing.

The official added that 280 mofussil buses were operated in the district.