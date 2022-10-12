Coimbatore Corporation starts work to shift the steel foot overbridge in Kuniyamuthur

The Coimbatore Corporation has started work to relocate a defunct foot overbridge on Palakkad Main Road in Kuniyamuthur to a location near the government school in that area for the benefit of the students.

In 2019, the foot overbridge was installed at the junction of Palakkad Main Road and Rice Mill Road at ₹1.25 crore. The move to shift the steel foot overbridge was mooted by Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, who alleged that it was installed without a proper plan.

Earlier, the foot overbridge was planned with a couple of elevators on either side of the road. But the elevators were not installed. The staircases were in a zig-zag manner because of which many, particularly elderly people, did not use it. It became the refuge for tipplers during nighttime.

A resolution to shift it near the Government Higher Secondary School, Kuniyamuthur, 500 m north of its current location, was passed in the Corporation council and ₹35.6 lakh was earmarked. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the works have started and it would be shifted near the school within two months.