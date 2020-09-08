Coimbatore Corporation starts removing barricades in front of quarantined houses

Coimbatore Corporation has started removing barricade in front of quarantined houses. Sources familiar with the development said that following Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian’s instruction on Monday night, the Corporation had stopped erecting poles and sheets in front of quarantined houses and also started removing these that were put up at quarantined houses.

The exercise started on Tuesday morning and by afternoon, the officials in the five zones had removed the poles and sheets from over 200 houses.

The Corporation would, however, continue to use the poles and sheets to quarantine or isolate streets or parts of streets that had more than three positive cases, the sources said. Partially or fully quarantining such streets would be at the discretion of the field officers, who would take a call depending on the spread of cases.

As for the quarantined houses from where the sheets were removed, the Corporation would, instead, stick notices stating that these were quarantined houses with restriction on movement of people. The sticker would also have the period of restriction, number of people in such houses.

The sources said that at the time of pasting the stickers, Corporation officials would warn the occupants not to violate the restriction on their movement and that a police complaint would be lodged if they did so.

The Corporation’s latest move followed an incident at K.C. Thottam, near Hope College Junction, where a resident had displayed a banner in front of his house taunting the civic body for “wrongly” quarantining his house.

The sources said that in addition to warning the occupants of quarantined houses to not venture out, the Corporation staff at zonal micro control rooms would make frequent video calls to check their presence at home. And, on the field, sanitary supervisors would keep a watch, the sources said.