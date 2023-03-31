Coimbatore Corporation staff dies of stab injuries

March 31, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 23-year-old man from Kuniyamuthur, who was working as a turncock for the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, died on Friday, four days after he was stabbed by two men.

A. Sabarinathan, a resident of Kumaran Garden near Kuniyamuthur, died without responding to treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police said that Sabarinathan was stabbed by S. Christopher (26) and A. Vineeth (24), both from Tirunelveli, at Malar Garden in the early hours of Monday. Christopher was into the supply of packaged drinking water and Vineeth worked under him. Sabarinathan had been operating valves of water pipelines in and around Kuniyamuthur.

The police said that the accused had quarreled with Sabarinathan a few times over the latter parking his two-wheeler on the road while operating pipeline valves. The accused spotted Sabarinathan’s two-wheeler parked on the road at Malar Garden when they were traveling on a mini goods carrier on Monday. The duo questioned Sabarinathan for parking the two-wheeler on the road and it resulted in a quarrel.

According to the police, Vineeth brought a knife from their residence nearby and they stabbed Sabarinathan. Residents in the locality found Sabarinathan injured and admitted him to CMCH. He died without responding to treatment on Friday. Christopher and Vineeth were arrested on Monday.

Three arrested with 2.4 kg ganja near Coimbatore

A special team of the Coimbatore District Police on Friday arrested three persons on charges of possessing 2.4 kg of ganja. The arrested were identified as E. Rahul (26) and T. Giridhar (24) of Kalapatti in Coimbatore and S. Yuvanandhu (21) of Tiruppur. Based on specific information, the police conducted a search at Muthamizh Nagar, Veerapandi, on Friday and found the three in possession of the contraband. A court remanded them in judicial custody.