Coimbatore Corporation staff association to meet Commissioner with their charter of demands

The Tamil Nadu Municipal Corporation Ministerial Staff Association plans to meet Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap with their 14-point charter of demands related to the Government Order 152 issued by the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Subramanian, association president, said it planned to meet the Commissioner with their demands and try to reach a solution through negotiations. He also said the association has decided not to participate in the strike called by the Federation of Tamil Nadu State All Municipal Corporation Officials Association on November 18.