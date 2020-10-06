Coimbatore Corporation speeds up plan approval

Coimbatore Corporation has put in place a mechanism to speed up the process of approving building plan.

The new arrangement the civic body implemented four days ago will ensure that applicants seeking approval for building plan for houses measuring less than 2,000 sq.ft. will get it within three days.

The Corporation will send the approval by post to the applicants’ house as it did not want them to visit its office, says a source. For those seeking approval for houses over 2,000 sq.ft., the Corporation will send the approval within seven to 10 days.

The Corporation has reversed the decision it took more than a month ago to decentralise the plan approval process by delegating powers to zonal assistant commissioners and assistant town planning officers by empowering them to approve plans for residential buildings measuring up to 2,000 sq.ft.

Henceforth, all the approval process will be only at the main office in Town Hall, says the source. The reversal comes even as the Corporation effected a change in the town planning section by transferring executive engineer R. Sasipriya as the town planning officer.

The Corporation decision comes in the wake of complaints that a few persons acted as touts for getting plan approval and that the applicants were forced to pay in excess of what the Corporation charged. After the complaints, the Corporation had also removed a few contract workers in the town planning wing in all the five zones.

As an extension of the effort to streamline the building plan approval process, the Corporation had also asked the service provider who developed the ‘auto DCR’ software to deliver the updated version in the next 10 days.

And, the Corporation will also issue certificates to those engineers who had applied to be registered engineers for drawing plans – a process that has been pending for around two years, the source adds.