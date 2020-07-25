Coimbatore Corporation shuts down wholesale fish market

Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday shutdown the wholesale fish market after Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath found violation of COVID-19 safety precautions.

The Corporation had shutdown the market indefinitely, until further orders, Mr. Jatavath said after he paid a surprise visit to the market around 4.30 a.m.

When he went there, there were around 1,000 people. At least 60% were without mask and the majority of the rest had their mask on the neck. The market was so full of people that it was impossible for neither the sellers nor buyers to observe physical distance norms, he said.

“A handful of sand dropped from above would not have reached the ground as it was over crowded,” he said.

It was only after he took to task the traders that many started pulling their mask towards nose. And many others pulled it out of their pockets to wear it.

This was completely in contravention of the directions the district administration and Corporation had issued and the promises traders had made. To stop the violations and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Corporation decided to shutdown the market.

Following his instruction, when the Corporation officials attempted to seal the market, they faced resistance from the traders, who wanted the market to be kept open.

H.S. Bawa, president of the wholesale fish traders’ association, said it was only a few weeks ago that the Corporation had allowed them to resume business, after having shut it during the early phases of the lockdown.

This closure until further orders would affect those dependent on the trade to make their ends meet. In fact, more people like autorickshaw drivers had taken to the fish trade as they had lost their source of income.

After some tough negotiations, the Corporation officials in the South Zone managed to shut the market.

In a related development, the Corporation conducted a fever clinic at the retail fish market on Perur Bypass Road.