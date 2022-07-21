Coimbatore Corporation shuts abattoir on Sathy road

The civic body has shut a slaughter house on Sathyamangalam Road, owing to the dues in tender payment, on Wednesday..

The slaughter houses in the city were leased out to private players by the Corporation through auction for maintenance. The abattoir on Sathyamangalam Road was auctioned out for ₹1.01 crore in March.

The lessee has requested the Corporation to pay the tender amount in four instalments, and the civic body gave the approval to pay it in three parts.

A Corporation official said that the lessee has paid the first instalment and failed to pay the full amount of the second part even after warning. Due to the delay in payment, the revenue officials closed the slaughter house.

They also said, the slaughter house would be opened soon after the payment of dues.

Meanwhile, meat traders said the closure has impacted their livelihood. They also appealed to the civic body to take direct control of the slaughter house till the settlement of dues.