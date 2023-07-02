Coimbatore Corporation setting up drain pipes and channels near Railway Junction to avoid inundation

July 02, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With the South-West Monsoon expected to gain momentum in the district soon, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is installing stormwater drain pipelines on Goods Shed Road and cutting cross-drains in Lanka Corner.

This is being done on an emergency basis to avoid inundation, especially in the underpasses, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said.

According to an official source, the work was partially suspended due to the indefinite strike by members of the Tamil Nadu Stone Quarry, Crusher and Lorry Owners Association. The works are expected to resume in full swing soon, he added.

Stormwater flows to the Valankulam tank in the city from two major points — a channel on the western side of the Railway Junction’s tracks from R.S Puram, Flower Market and Sukrawarpettai via a channel on Goods Shed Road and another on the eastern side carrying rainwater from Gandhipuram via the State Bank Road near the Lanka Corner underpass.

Due to insufficient capacity of the drains, roads and underpasses adjoining the Railway Junction are flooded, Mr. Prathap stated.

To improve the flow in Goods Shed Road in Ward 82 of the Central Zone, a pipeline is being laid for a km worth ₹4.35 crore sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission, he said.

Work at the Goods Shed Road is to be done in six months and so far, 400 m of earthwork and retaining structures up to 250 m have been completed.

Addressing the repeated complaints from the public regarding the waterlogging in the underpass in Lanka Corner on State Bank Road during monsoon, the CCMC cut a stormwater channel on the sides of the subway.

The underpass links Town Hall with Coimbatore Railway Junction at the State Bank Road and the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) at Trichy Road. The civic body will establish one more drain along with the existing channel for quicker pumping out of excess water, he added.

The drain work worth roughly ₹1 crore is going on since late May, and till now, 50 m of the 100 m in total has been done. “Pipes at the road crossing area and a sump [i.e a pit or reservoir] from which water will be sent to the Valankulam Tank, have to be set up. These will be carried out by the end of July,” the Commissioner said.