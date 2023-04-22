Coimbatore Corporation sets up art installation to mark ‘Earth Day 2023’

April 22, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Corporation, along with a private architectural firm, set up an art installation and events themed — ‘The Way of Earth’ — on the banks of Ukkadam Lake on Saturday to mark Earth Day 2023.

According to a release, this was to raise awareness about plastic consumption and highlight the importance of the connection between man and Nature. “Tide is an expression of change and the cycles of life. Waste plastic bottles collected from the foothills of Coimbatore are reflected in the form of waves to reflect the destruction of our natural resources by the usage of plastic,” the civic body said in a press release.

Phase4 Architects, who partnered with the civic body, said in a statement, “Tonnes of plastic was collected from the foothills and forests. This is an alarming situation and people must be more cautious about their plastic consumption habits. The art installation is fluid, allowing the viewers to connect with the art in their own unique ways and interpretations.”

Further, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila, with the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), presented awards and certificates to many Nature enthusiasts near the Singanallur Lake under Ward 86 for their contribution to cleaning, maintaining and setting up Miyawaki forests (a man-made afforestation technique to boost green cover around lakes) in the city over the years.