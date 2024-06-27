Coimbatore Corporation servers go offline, tax counters face lag

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is facing operational challenges as its servers have remained offline for over a week, resulting in non-availability of its website and tax payment portal.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said the servers are undergoing yearly maintenance to address the issue and it will be resolved within a day or two.

However, taxpayers trying to pay property tax have faced challenges accessing the online portal. Many have turned to zonal corporation offices but have been unable to complete transactions due to server outages and issues with online or card payments.

An Assistant Commissioner of the CCMC stated, “Counters will stay open for cash or cheque payments. Alternatively, online payments can be made once the servers are operational in a day or two.”

