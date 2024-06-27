GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation servers go offline, tax counters face lag

Updated - June 27, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is facing operational challenges as its servers have remained offline for over a week, resulting in non-availability of its website and tax payment portal.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said the servers are undergoing yearly maintenance to address the issue and it will be resolved within a day or two.

However, taxpayers trying to pay property tax have faced challenges accessing the online portal. Many have turned to zonal corporation offices but have been unable to complete transactions due to server outages and issues with online or card payments.

An Assistant Commissioner of the CCMC stated, “Counters will stay open for cash or cheque payments. Alternatively, online payments can be made once the servers are operational in a day or two.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.