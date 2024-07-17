GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation sends list of 15 locations to the Revenue Department for installation of rain gauge devices

Published - July 17, 2024 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has sent a list of 15 locations to the Revenue Department for installation of rain gauge devices.

The automatic rain gauge device will help the civic body calculate the accurate amount of rainfall received and plan precautionary measures and also study the rainfall pattern and plan rainwater harvesting structures and to design the stormwater drains.

With the onset of South-West Monsoon and rain lashing the outskirts, the civic body is keen in measuring the rainfall accurately and plan rainwater harvesting and precautionary measures.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said the district administration had sought the list of 15 locations where the devices are planned to be installed.

District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila said the district administration has already installed 50 such automatic rain gauge devices and the installation work in respect of four more are going on. “After receiving the list of 15 places that the CCMC has proposed for installation of rain gauge devices, we will forward it to the Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management and on approval and sanction of funds, the works would begin,” she said.

She also added that a seismic centre is being established on Bharathiar University premises.

