Coimbatore Corporation sends additional truckloads of relief material to flood ravaged Southern Districts

December 20, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has despatched relief materials including 30,000 packets of rice, bread, biscuits, and water bottles to the rain-hit southern districts.

Additionally, 15,000 kg of various food items, 500 kg of essential commodities, including toiletries, and 16,000 water bottles have been distributed to the affected communities. The materials were airlifted to the affected regions by personnel of Sulur Air Force on Tuesday, a press note said.

“We are sending items based on the requirements in each district,” said Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

In addition to this, residents and welfare groups in Athipalayam region have sent three vehicles with supplies.  Several NGOs have also teamed up with the corporation in its relief efforts, by contributing essentials which were collated at the Corporation multi-level parking in R. S. Puram on Tuesday.

