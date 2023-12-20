GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation sends additional truckloads of relief material to flood ravaged Southern Districts

December 20, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has despatched relief materials including 30,000 packets of rice, bread, biscuits, and water bottles to the rain-hit southern districts.

Additionally, 15,000 kg of various food items, 500 kg of essential commodities, including toiletries, and 16,000 water bottles have been distributed to the affected communities. The materials were airlifted to the affected regions by personnel of Sulur Air Force on Tuesday, a press note said.

“We are sending items based on the requirements in each district,” said Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

In addition to this, residents and welfare groups in Athipalayam region have sent three vehicles with supplies.  Several NGOs have also teamed up with the corporation in its relief efforts, by contributing essentials which were collated at the Corporation multi-level parking in R. S. Puram on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.