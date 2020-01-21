Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation selected for award

The Coimbatore Corporation has won the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ recognition for going green.

Sources in the civic body said that a representative would collect the award from the Ministry at a function to be held in New Delhi on January 24. The Ministry’s recognition is for conserving urban environment by installing two solar power plants of a megawatt each.

The Corporation had spent around ₹11 crore to install the first plant in Ukkadam and the second in Kavundampalayam.

The sources said the award was also in recognition of the fact that the Corporation had built the plants on grounds that it recovered – both were dump yards.

