Coimbatore Corporation seizes 188 kg of single-use plastics from shops; collects ₹1 lakh as fine

January 03, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday seized 188 kg of single-use plastics from shops across the five zones and levied penalties amounting to ₹1.28 lakh.

In 2019, the State government banned manufacturing, storage, supply, transport, sale or use of single-use plastic items, including plastic covers, candy sticks, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, straws and trays, wrapping films, plastic-coated tea cups, water pouches and packets, plastic carry bags and flags, irrespective of thickness.

According to a report released by the civic body, raids were conducted at 621 shops, the highest being in the central zone (196). North zone recorded the least amount of raids and collection of single-use plastics.

The raids included a separate round of inspection conducted by the corporation’s plastic ban reinforcement team, which raided 34 shops across the city, collecting ₹20,100 in penalty.

However, shop owners said that the solution to ending the use of single-use plastics is to run awareness campaigns to drive home the message of carrying bags to shops . “If we have been asked to stop using plastic covers and wrappers, we should also be provided with cheaper alternatives,” said P. Ganeshan, a shop owner in Ram Nagar.

Currently, cloth bags provided by shops cost anywhere between ₹10 and ₹20 when purchased in bulk, shopkeepers said.

