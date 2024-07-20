Coimbatore Corporation seeks measures to control surplus water discharge from Siruvani dam

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran stated on Saturday that solutions were being sought to reduce the discharge of surplus water from the Siruvani dam in Kerala.

This comes after the Commissioner visited the dam on Saturday to inspect the city’s water supply.

The dam, which has a full reservoir level (FRL) of 878.5 metres, stores water at 876 metres before releasing it into the Siruvani River. This measure ensures the dam does not reach flood levels.

However, during monsoon showers, the dam easily fills up, leading to increased discharge of excess water. In the past few days, the dam’s catchment area has received 20 to 27 mm of rainfall daily, resulting in a continuous discharge of around 100 cusecs per day.

“This ultimately leads to a shortage of water for Coimbatore in the summer. Each metre of the dam’s capacity to hold water counts,” stated Mr. Prabhakaran.

While the water storage issue at the Pilloor dam results from excess silt accumulation, the Siruvani dam reportedly has a negligible amount of silt, thus not causing storage issues. “We have sought the Kerala government’s intervention in renewing dam safety measures to increase the storage capacity of the dam,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

Following continuous rain last week, Coimbatore city is receiving 280 million litres per day (MLD), out of which 100 MLD comes from the Siruvani dam.