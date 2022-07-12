Coimbatore Corporation seeks support for ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme

The Coimbatore Corporation, under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, has planned a series of development activities across the city.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body had planned to set up public health centres, learning centres, development of school buildings, infrastructure developments such as roads and street lights, renovation of water bodies, sapling plantation drives and entertainment and sports centres across the city.

The Commissioner invited public, Non-Governmental Organisations and companies that could provide support to the scheme using their Corporate Social Responsibility funds. Those who were willing could approach the Corporation with 33% of the project cost and the civic body would provide the remaining 67% of the total cost, the Commissioner added.

To facilitate this arrangement, the Corporation appointed Assistant Executive Engineers as the nodal officers in each zone. The Administrative officer of Smart City scheme would coordinate the activities in the Corporation main office, said a release.