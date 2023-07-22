ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation seeks report from School Education Department to improve pass rates of Classes X and XII

July 22, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has asked the School Education Department to submit a report on the subjects in which the pass rates of Classes X and XII board examinations were low last academic year.

At a consultation meeting held at the Corporation community hall in the city recently, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap asked the Chief Education Officer to send a notice to the teachers asking for a report on the subjects in which the pass rates of students were low last academic year and the reasons for the same, according to a press release.

ALSO READ
T.N. Class XII results 2022-2023 | Coimbatore retains fourth position in State with marginal increase in pass percentage

At the event, Mr. Prathap also distributed palm seeds to school heads as a part of the first phase of the School Education Department’s project of planting one lakh palm trees across the district.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore district records 93.49 pass percentage in SSLC exams

In the first phase, about 255 middle school and high school teachers were given palm seeds. Following this, palm seeds would be distributed to primary schools and middle schools under the administration of the Corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This financial year, ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore has been allotted to develop classrooms and other facilities. Similarly, steps are being taken to purchase furniture worth ₹5 crore. In the first phase, furniture worth an estimated ₹2.50 crore would be procured, the release said.

Likewise, the Corporation has been in talks with the Directorate of School Education on taking appropriate steps to fill the teacher vacancies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US