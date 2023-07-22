Coimbatore Corporation seeks report from School Education Department to improve pass rates of Classes X and XII

July 22, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has asked the School Education Department to submit a report on the subjects in which the pass rates of Classes X and XII board examinations were low last academic year.

At a consultation meeting held at the Corporation community hall in the city recently, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap asked the Chief Education Officer to send a notice to the teachers asking for a report on the subjects in which the pass rates of students were low last academic year and the reasons for the same, according to a press release.

At the event, Mr. Prathap also distributed palm seeds to school heads as a part of the first phase of the School Education Department’s project of planting one lakh palm trees across the district.

In the first phase, about 255 middle school and high school teachers were given palm seeds. Following this, palm seeds would be distributed to primary schools and middle schools under the administration of the Corporation.

This financial year, ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore has been allotted to develop classrooms and other facilities. Similarly, steps are being taken to purchase furniture worth ₹5 crore. In the first phase, furniture worth an estimated ₹2.50 crore would be procured, the release said.

Likewise, the Corporation has been in talks with the Directorate of School Education on taking appropriate steps to fill the teacher vacancies.