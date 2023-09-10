Coimbatore Corporation seeks funds to execute underground sewer works in Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam, and Thudiyalur

September 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has sought funds from an international bank to extend the Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) in four added areas — Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam, and Thudiyalur.

The total project, estimated to cost ₹922.16 crore and executed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, started in July.

“Work order was issued, and TWAD Board started laying pipes in July. However, it encountered snags due to funding constraints, staff crunch, and resistance from residents opposed to road excavations. Work is expected to be completed in 36 months. As funds start flowing, the project will pick up pace,” he added.

According to a document of the Corporation, the project received its initial administrative approval in 2021 for ₹860.8 crore. Following this, a detailed project report prepared by the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) along with the TWAD Board was submitted to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

According to the Corporation, the ADB submitted a revised DPR in July for administrative approval, for a budget of ₹922.16 crore.

This report got the Government nod and it was decided that ₹184.40 crore (20%) will be secured as loan from ADB, ₹645.54 crore (70%) from Project Sustainability Grant Fund under TNUIFSL, and ₹92.22 crore from the Corporation during the construction phase.

So far, around 150 of 298 km of sewer lines have been laid in parts of Kavundampalayam and Thudiyalur (which covers wards two to nine and part of 43), according to a TWAD Board official.

The project will cater to a projected population of 2,17,789 in 2035 through 42,963 house service connections with inspection chambers in these areas.

It will include a sewage treatment plant of 19.49 million litres per day (MLD) capacity and roughly 12-km outfall sewer i.e. outlets for disposal of treated water from STP . In Wards 16 to 19 covering Vadavalli and Veerakeralam, the project will cater to 1,13,243 people in 2035 through 28,815 connections. The sewer pipeline will be for 230 km, apart from outlet pipes and a 15.43-MLD capacity STP will be built.

Tender floated

The TWAD Board official added that to begin sewer pipeline work for UGSS scheme at Velakinaru, Chinnavedampatty, and Saravanampatty areas, tender was floated recently for an estimated ₹ 318.9 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and TNUDP, with assistance from another private bank. The total length of these pipes will be known after the tender process is complete. Bids have been called for an additional STP for left-out areas, he added.