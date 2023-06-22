Coimbatore Corporation seeks disposal process reports from bulk waste generators

June 22, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

The Coimbatore Corporation has said that that roughly 10 of about 500 bulk waste generators in the city had submitted a report regarding their disposal process to the civic body.

The companies or complexes, including restaurants, hotels, apartments, retail stores, hospitals, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and wedding halls that daily generate over 100 kg of waste are termed Bulk Waste Generators (BWG) as per Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016 of the State’s Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

Speaking to reporters recently, Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body has identified over 500 BWGs, from whom we have sought a report regarding their disposal procedures since the Corporation conservancy workers does not collect their everyday waste.

So far, we have received 10 reports and are awaiting responses from others, he added.

TNHB

Recently, daily collection at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board’s (TNHB) apartment at Kavundampalayam, where roughly 500 families reside, was halted since the residents, including several government employees, did not hand over segregated waste to the conservancy workers, Mr. Prathap stated. “As officials who must be creating awareness among the public were flouting norms, the civic body stopped taking the day-to-day household waste. Unless they cooperate, no waste will be received from them by the Corporation,” he told said.