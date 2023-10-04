HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation seeks ₹1000 crore for waste water management at German partnership conference

October 04, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna

Coimbatore Corporation will soon avail multilateral funds from its German partner, as a result of the conference held between Germany and Asian municipalities in Hildesheim on September 27-28.

“At the conference, better waste water management plans for Noyyur river and polluted lakes in the city were discussed. A fund of around ₹1,000 crore will be sanctioned by our German partner for setting up more sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city to address the sewage issue and rejuvenate water bodies,” Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Furthermore, a team of Research and Development experts from Germany is likely to visit the city next year to assess and plan for the setting up of STPs. Multilateral funding to build non-motorised transport (NMT) corridors and sustainable development projects was also sought at the meeting.

