Coimbatore Corporation seals tea stall

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday sealed an outlet of a popular tea stall on D.B. Road, R.S. Puram, after officials found violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Officials, who sealed the shop, said in violation of the guidelines there was heavy crowd in front of the shop. This clearly showed that the shop management was serving customers right in front of the premises in violation of the guidelines that permitted tea stalls to offer only takeaway service.

They also said that the shop management was a repeat offender as the civic body had imposed fine on the shop on nine occasions during the lockdown since March 2020.

The Corporation also appealed to all shop owners to adhere to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even though lockdown restriction was relaxed.