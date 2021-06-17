Coimbatore Corporation seals spa, slaps fine

Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday sealed a spa on charges of violating restrictions imposed by the State government for the containment of COVID-19. The action was taken against Green Day Spa on Bharati Park Road, said the civic body in a statement.

A fine of ₹25,000 was slapped on the spa.

R. Sundararajan, Assistant Commissioner for West Zone, said that different teams of the civic body conduct regular inspections to check whether shops and establishments follow the restrictions. The spa was found operating against the restrictions and was sealed, he said.