Coimbatore Corporation seals buildings for non-payment of taxes 

February 02, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The civic body has locked and sealed a few buildings and commercial establishments which have defaulted in payment of property tax for a long time.

According to a press release, the Corporation has been conducting special drives to collect property tax, vacant land tax, professional tax, water tax, and underground drainage usage charges for the second half of the financial year 2022-23.

Property tax forms a major tax revenue source for the Corporation’s exchequer. As of February 1, the civic body has collected 29% of its property tax arrears and 58% of the current demand for this fiscal year.

Based on the instructions of Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, officials from the Revenue Department have disconnected eight drinking water connections for non-payment of property tax of ₹ 67.88 lakh.

The civic body has also sealed 11 buildings with a total property tax arrears of ₹ 4.3 crore. So far, the civic body has locked and sealed 152 buildings, after which it managed to collect ₹ 3.05 crore.

Encroachments removed

Officials from the Town Planning Department of Corporation Central Zone conducted an encroachment eviction drive on Lajapathirai Street at Gandhipuram near Lakshmi complex and removed nearly 40 encroachments on Thursday. Assistant Town Planning Officer A. Babu said after serving notices, ramps and flex boards erected by encroaching the public space, especially on commercial streets, will be razed in the upcoming drives.