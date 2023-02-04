ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation seals buildings for non-payment of tax

February 04, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Revenue Department officials of the Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday locked and sealed buildings in ward 26 in the North Zone for failing to pay property tax to the Corporation for more than 10 years.

Officials from the Revenue, and Town Planning Departments had already served notices to the buildings that failed to pay property tax.

The owner of the buildings at Ellai Thottam Road in Peelamedu had failed to pay taxes of nearly ₹21 lakh to the civic body.

Earlier, the civic body had issued notices and sealed more than 150 buildings with long-pending property tax arrears.

Special camps

In order to facilitate the residents to pay taxes for the second half of the financial year 2022-23, the civic body made arrangements to conduct special camps on weekends.

According to a release from the Corporation, the tax collection centres across the city would remain open on all days, including Saturday and Sunday (except on national holidays), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to facilitate collection of property tax, vacant land tax, water tax, and underground drainage usage charges.

