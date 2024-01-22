Coimbatore Corporation schools yet to receive new computers

January 22, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation, in its 2023-24 budget, allocated ₹1 crore for the installation of new computers at 25 Corporation schools in the city based on their needs.

However, as the year approaches a close, less than 10 schools have received new computers, as per the Corporation records. The rest are being surveyed to identify the number of computers required.

Additionally, with each computer and added parts costing close to ₹30,000, the Corporation has planned to provide around 300 computers as opposed to the initial plan of up to 500 new units in schools.

However, as the board exams are in March, students have expressed disappointment as the promised computers are yet to reach many schools. “We need practical learning for subjects like computer science and designing and other project related activities. Since our school does not have computers, we have been pooling in money to visit local internet browsing centres to get work done,” a Plus Two student said.

Though several learning materials, guides and practice question papers have been made available by the State government for students’ reference, lack of computers in schools is an impediment to the learning process. “With computers in schools, we can allow students to use online resources to practice for the upcoming exams, but that has not been possible,” said Shantamani, Head Mistress of a girls school.

Officials of the School Education Department have said that orders for new computers have been placed and they are likely to be delivered to each school in time for the next academic session.