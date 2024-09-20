GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation Schools will be made model institutions, says MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar

Published - September 20, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Member of Parliament Ganapathi P. Rajkumar addressing students at the inauguration of ‘Sustainability Practitioners Club’ at Siddhapudur Corporation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore on Friday.

Coimbatore Member of Parliament Ganapathi P. Rajkumar addressing students at the inauguration of ‘Sustainability Practitioners Club’ at Siddhapudur Corporation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Schools run by the Coimbatore Corporation will be developed as model institutions, said Member of Parliament Ganapathi P. Rajkumar during the inauguration of ‘Sustainability Practitioners Club’ at Siddhapudur Corporation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore on Friday.

“This initiative will ensure that the next generation of students gain the knowledge of sustainability that our generation did not have,” he added.

Launched by the Coimbatore Corporation in collaboration with the Zha Foundation, the ‘Sustainability Practitioners Club’ aims to foster environmental responsibility and active citizenship among students, preparing them for future leadership in sustainability efforts. This is a pilot initiative for three months, with four sessions held each month.

Over 460 students from Classes VII and VIII across five Corporation schools—including Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Aranagathapuram; Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, RS Puram West; Corporation Higher Secondary School, Okkiliyar Colony; Corporation Higher Secondary School, Siddhapudur; and Corporation Higher Secondary School, Peelamedu—are set to benefit from the programme.

Karki Ashok Kumar, founder of Zha Foundation, said, “This programme is the result of five years of research. Our active citizenship training is experiential, with students engaging in hands-on learning at farms and waste recovery facilities, focusing on sustainability practices. We have specifically chosen Classes VII and VIII because adolescence is the right time to instill good values,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran emphasised the importance of education and waste management. “Students should not abandon their education for short-term financial gains or drop out to pursue petty jobs. It is crucial for them to remain in school. Waste management is a critical issue today, and this initiative will help eliminate unregulated waste disposal practices,” he said.

Published - September 20, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.