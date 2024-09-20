Coimbatore Corporation Schools will be made model institutions, says MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar

Schools run by the Coimbatore Corporation will be developed as model institutions, said Member of Parliament Ganapathi P. Rajkumar during the inauguration of ‘Sustainability Practitioners Club’ at Siddhapudur Corporation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore on Friday.

“This initiative will ensure that the next generation of students gain the knowledge of sustainability that our generation did not have,” he added.

Launched by the Coimbatore Corporation in collaboration with the Zha Foundation, the ‘Sustainability Practitioners Club’ aims to foster environmental responsibility and active citizenship among students, preparing them for future leadership in sustainability efforts. This is a pilot initiative for three months, with four sessions held each month.

Over 460 students from Classes VII and VIII across five Corporation schools—including Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Aranagathapuram; Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, RS Puram West; Corporation Higher Secondary School, Okkiliyar Colony; Corporation Higher Secondary School, Siddhapudur; and Corporation Higher Secondary School, Peelamedu—are set to benefit from the programme.

Karki Ashok Kumar, founder of Zha Foundation, said, “This programme is the result of five years of research. Our active citizenship training is experiential, with students engaging in hands-on learning at farms and waste recovery facilities, focusing on sustainability practices. We have specifically chosen Classes VII and VIII because adolescence is the right time to instill good values,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran emphasised the importance of education and waste management. “Students should not abandon their education for short-term financial gains or drop out to pursue petty jobs. It is crucial for them to remain in school. Waste management is a critical issue today, and this initiative will help eliminate unregulated waste disposal practices,” he said.