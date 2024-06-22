Coimbatore Corporation schools enhance extracurricular activities with CSR support

In recent years, several Corporation-run schools in Coimbatore city have adopted a new trend: proactive staff collaborating with private companies to secure funds for improving school equipment and facilities.

One notable example is Masakalipalayam Corporation Middle School, which established a student band six years ago. This band, comprising students from Class VII, performs at Republic Day, Independence Day, and Corporation programmes. Inspired by this initiative, Siddhapudur School introduced its own student band this year, with participants from Class VI to IX, supported by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from a private entity.

In another similar initiative, the same school has acquired a pressure washer to facilitate the cleaning of washrooms. “There are 602 students from LKG to Class VIII. We have numerous washrooms and classrooms, including eight new classrooms. However, we have only one sanitation worker, making manual cleaning challenging. The modern equipment helps ease her workload,” said P. Sakthivel, a Secondary Grade teacher.

At R. S. Puram Corporation Higher Secondary School and several other institutions, teachers and staff have taken steps to secure funds for play equipment, training for the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam, special coaching for extracurricular activities such as Kungfu, Chess, and Yoga, and even sponsorships for students to compete in state-level competitions.

“In the last three years, over 81 out of 144 Corporation schools have initiated projects to improve facilities, with the Corporation providing support when needed. The schools collaborating with private companies has opened up more avenues for students to explore,” stated a senior official from the Corporation’s School Education Department.

However, these schools face a significant challenge in the lack of trained personnel to teach and impart skills to students. “Recently, a police officer has started band training at our school with the support of the City Police Department. Previously, finding such trainers was difficult,” Mr. Sakthivel noted.

Approximately four girls’ corporation schools in the city had NCC camps until 2022, which were discontinued due to a lack of trainers and regular instructors. “Irregular classes led to student dropouts. These schools should reinstate NCC programmes with qualified trainers to offer students the opportunity to become cadets,” the official added.

Additionally, corporation girls’ schools in R.S. Puram and Ramanathapuram have discontinued their bands due to similar challenges.

However, education experts believe that enlisting volunteers could be a viable solution to address staff shortages. “While this is a persistent issue, schools should seek assistance from private entities not only for funds but also for volunteers and other trained personnel. Schools can also explore partnerships with colleges to provide student volunteers, as has been done in Chennai,” suggested T. Kumaresan, a retired teacher in Coimbatore.