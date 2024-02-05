Coimbatore Corporation school distributes snacks to students preparing for Board exams

February 05, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

On Monday, the Corporation Higher Secondary School on V. H. Road in Coimbatore began an initiative of providing snacks to students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 before the evening special classes in preparation for the Board exams.

Coimbatore Corporation has begun this with the intention of supporting students in maintaining a nutritious diet to enhance their focus during these crucial study sessions following a full day of regular classes.

The initiative, launched in one school for the time-being, aims to reach approximately 8,000 students from the government and Corporation schools in the district by next week.

Chief Education Officer Murugesan said that while the breakfast scheme helped in daytime focus, the provision of evening snacks was equally crucial. “These snacks not only contribute to sustained concentration during remedial and special classes, but also offer a refreshing break, allowing students to interact and rejuvenate briefly,” he added.

As Board exams approach within the next month, students in both Corporation and government schools attend classes between 4.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

During the break, students would be given nutritious snacks prepared by ‘No Food Waste’, an NGO. “Our firm belief is that this initiative will help our students score better this year while also being healthier,” school headmaster R. Jagannathan said.

Kavya, a Class 10 student, said, “We get very hungry after school and find it difficult to focus on subjects. Now that we have some food in our system, we can easily study.”