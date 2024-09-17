Coimbatore Corporation ropes in private firm to manage its social media handles

Residents of Coimbatore city will soon be able to register their grievances through popular social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter), thanks to a new partnership with a private company. Zhocos Pvt. Ltd., a Chennai-based firm, has been awarded the contract to manage the Coimbatore Corporation’s social media handles.

The company will officially take over the management of these platforms in the near future. It will create and maintain social media accounts to share updates on development projects initiated by the Tamil Nadu Government and the Corporation. Additionally, it will handle grievances filed by residents, streamlining these issues across various platforms and integrating them into the existing grievance dashboard of the Corporation.

An official from the Corporation said that the move was aimed at enhancing communication with the public, making it easier for residents to report issues and receive updates on ongoing projects.

Mobile application

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran also revealed plans to develop a separate mobile application, similar to ‘Namma Chennai’ by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). This app, which will be funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions, will further facilitate resident engagement and streamline grievance management.