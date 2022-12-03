Coimbatore Corporation revises UGD deposit, user charges

December 03, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation has decided to collect the underground drainage user charges on a monthly basis and will revise the assessment methodology for user fee collection based on the size of the buildings. A resolution in this connection was passed recently at the Corporation council meeting.

The civic body fixed the one-time deposit amount and user charges for the underground drainage in the city in 2017 based on the property tax assessment of an area.

In the resolution, the civic body noted that the owners of the households were not coming forward to use the underground drainage facilities made available under various schemes as they believed that the rates fixed by the civic body were high.

According to the data from the Corporation, only 54.21% of the residential and commercial buildings availed of the underground drainage facilities in the city.

Nearly 55,791 connections were linked with the underground drainage against the infrastructure created for providing connections to 1,02,916 households and commercial buildings. The ongoing Kurichi - Kuniyamuthur UGD project will have 55,747 new connections.

Considering that the civic body has been losing revenue because of this, it has carried out a comparative study of UGD tax collection in a few other Corporations and municipalities.

Accordingly, the Corporation revised the one-time deposit amount and the monthly user charges based on the size of the assessment area, both for residential and commercial buildings.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the collection would start soon based on the revised rates, and this revision was expected to increase the number of assessments.